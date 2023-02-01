Itanagar: A six-year-old boy was saved by a soldier from drowning at Sangetsar Lake in Tawang district on January 28 last, an army official said.

Havildar Leki Passang of Arunachal Scouts Battalion saved the boy from drowning when he slipped inside the ice-covered lake, Tezpur-based Defence PRO Colonel AS Ahluwalia said.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was picnicking with his parents when he separated from his parents and slipped into the lake.

Passang without thinking twice crawled upon the sleet for 25 metres and pulled out the boy from the bone-chilling water, official said said

Col Ahluwalia said the soldier was on leave when the incident happened.

