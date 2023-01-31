Arunachal: Wanted militant of NSCN (IM) arrested from Longding district

Itanagar: The security forces have arrested a top NSCN (IM) leader wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the murder case of former Khonsa MLA Tirong Aboh from the Longding district.

A joint team of the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and district police arrested the insurgent identified as self-styled Lt Col Anok Wangsu on Monday.

Officials said Wangsa was the self-styled commander of Wancho region and was responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion and recruitment drives in the district.

The militant’s arrest assumes significance as he was one of the prime suspects in two NIA cases, one of 2015 where three Indian army soldiers were killed in an ambush and the other of 2019 when MLA Aboh and 10 others were killed.

Several incriminating documents, extortion money and fake ID cards were recovered from Wangsa’s possession.

In September 2022, security forces arrested his accomplice, a self-styled sergeant involved in threatening and extorting money from innocent villagers of Kanubari area.

Wangsu has been handed over to Longding police station for further investigation, officials added.

Underground militants had gunned down Aboh, his 20-year-old son and 9 others in Tirap district, making it one of the darkest days in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

The killings took place in the 12 Mile area of Tirap district when MLA Aboh was on his way to Khonsa, the district headquarters of Tirap, from Dibrugarh in Assam when militants opened fire at his four-vehicle convoy.

The case, which remains inconclusive till date, is being investigated by the NIA.

