Itanagar: The Arunachal Wushu team won 10 medals and emerged as the overall champion in the Khelo India Senior National Wushu Women’s League 2022-23.

The team won 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals at the games held at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab from January 23 to 27.

While Mepung Lamgu won two gold medals in the Taichiquan and Taijijian (Taolu) events, Mercy Ngaimong also bagged two gold in the Jianshu and Qianshu (Taolu) events.

Nyeman Wangsu and won a gold each in the Changquan (Taolu) and 52 kg (Sanda) category respectively.

Yorna Rosni won two bronze medals in Nanquan and Nandao (Taolu) while Realu Boo added another bronze to the state’s overall medal tally in the Taijijian (Taolu).

Gyamar Yatop won a silver in the below 48 kg (Sanda) category.

The state Wushu team was led by Kishen Chetia as a coach and Likha Tadh as manager under the aegis of the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA).

AAPWA general secretary Abo Lukham received the players and the team officers upon their return at Naharlagun railway station and praised the players for their success.

