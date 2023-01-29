Arunachal: NSCN-KYA cadres arrested in Changlang district

Changlang: One hardcore cadre along with an over ground worker (OGW) of the NSCN (K-YA) was arrested during a joint operation carried out by 19 Assam Rifles and Arunachal police in the Nampong circle of Changlang district on Saturday.
According to the officials, the Assam Rifles had earlier got inputs about the presence of the cadres in the Khamkai and Namgoi general areas following which the two were arrested.
The arrested cadre has been identified as Nayan Kumar Chakma (42) while the OGW has been identified as Gangwang Wanglee (37).
Upon questioning, Chakma revealed that a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the NSCN (K-YA) group had been hidden in the jungle area of Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle.
Accordingly, a search was carried out after which a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.
A pistol was also recovered from Chakma’s house later in the day.
On January 26 this year, an active cadre of the NSCN-KYA, identified as self styled Lieutenant Kamtim Rekhung (33), had surrendered before district police, Assam Rifles and CRPF at Changlang police station.
