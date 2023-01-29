Ziro: A flock of magnificent Mandarin ducks were sighted again at the famed Siikhey Lake here in Lower Subansiri on January 25.

The sighting was the talking point during the monthly Ziro Bird Walk organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club Ziro on Saturday.

The event was attended by Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime along with other avid bird watchers from Rajiv Gandhi University led by professor Daniel Mize, members from WildLife Conservation Society Bangalore, Ziro Birding Club and Ngunu Ziro.

Mandarin ducks were first recorded during the Ziro Bird Walk in February 2021.

It was recorded for the second time in March 2022 and the third was in January.

Unlike a single visitor recorded previously, three mandarin ducks comprising two females and a male visited Ziro Valley this January.

According to avid bird watcher and renowned tour operator Koj Mama, a factor could be the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan.

The Abhiyan aims to dissuade wildlife hunting and create awareness of the ill effects of killing wildlife.

Mama further said with the launching of the Ziro Bird Walk in 2019 by involving the community to protect birds and restrict hunting activities, the number of migratory birds visiting the valley has increased manifolds.

The Ziro Bird Walk is organised every month in Ziro Valley.

The mandarin ducks were first reported from Maguri Bel in Assam and Dirang in the West Kameng district.

