Arunachal Governor launches book written by PM Modi

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday launched the latest English and Hindi editions of ‘Exam Warriors’, a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

The governor also presented copies of the books to the students.

Addressing the occasion, Mishra said, “Competition is increasing in life, which is causing tension in everyone’s life. This book is written especially for young students to help them in dealing with the stress of examinations.”

He urged the students and parents to read this book, which would help them to deal with tension.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book is an effort to bring together students, parents, teachers, and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully,” he said.

The governor said Prime Minister Modi has outlined a refreshing approach to exams in the book, urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm and gaiety.

“It reflects his out-of-box approach, his benevolent nature, and his perceptive mind for the wellbeing of common citizens,” he said.

Sharing his experiences, Mishra said if we follow the book, tension and stress will be reduced and accomplishment and achievement will increase.

“It is a practical guide for every parent and student to shed carelessness and imbibe knowledge, concentration, and understanding without tension or stress,” he added.

Secretary to governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade, while giving a brief description of the book, said the ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Modi in 2018 has been translated into 11 Indian languages including Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

‘Exam Warriors’ is written especially for young students to help them deal with the stress of exams, he said.

A large number of students and teachers from different schools from the Capital Complex participated in the event.

