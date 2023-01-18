Itanagar: The by-election to the 1-Lumla Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district will be held on February 27, 2023.

According to an official notification issued by the chief electoral officer (CEO) in charge, Liken Koyu, a gazette notification for the by-poll would be issued on January 31 and the last date for filing of nominations is February 7, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The scrutiny of papers would take place on February 8 while the last date for withdrawals of candidatures has been fixed for February 10. The counting of votes would take place on March 2, 2023.

With the announcement of the bypolls, the election model code of conduct has come into force in the entire Tawang district.

The CEO has accordingly directed all the departments to take note of the same for strict compliance.

The Lumla constituency has a total of 9169 electors, including 4712 women voters.

The constituency has 33 polling stations.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Lumla seat had fallen vacant following the demise of sitting legislator Jambey Tashi in November last year. He was 48.

Tashi represented the Lumla assembly constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009.

Also Read | Eco-tourism: Arunachal community leaders visit Assam’s Karbi villages

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









