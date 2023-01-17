Itanagar: Members of the ‘Women On Wheels’ (WOW) drive, led by Priyanka Gard and Manalu Brahme met Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

First Lady Neelam Mishra felicitated the 21-member team which is on an 8-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh.

Organised by the Amazing Namaste Foundation as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)’, the WOW drive is a special initiative to give the participants an opportunity to experience the beauty of the northeast and also discover themselves on the journey.

Under the programme, the participating women will cover a cumulative distance of 40,000 km in the three states Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The drive is supported by the National Commission for Women and State Women Commissions of the respective states.

Interacting with the WOW team, the Governor commended the spirit of adventure of the participants and extended greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said such events as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration open doors to the cultural richness and unique traditions of the state.

Mishra also urged the members of ‘Women on Wheels’ to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that a lot of people know very little about the tourism potential of Arunachal, its vast distinctive cultural diversity and heritage, where the lingua franca is Hindi, unlike other states of the northeastern region.

The governor highlighted the expertise of Arunachalees in handloom and handicrafts practices, the vast flora and fauna and the economic potential of the state.

Mishra further called upon the WOW team to connect themselves with the people and spread the message of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the freedom movement and cultural richness of India.

The governor also informed about the new approach of the Central government towards the frontier states, which share international boundaries with three countries after 2014.

“Now, at least two union ministers come to these states every week to oversee that all welfare projects and programmes are implemented,” he said.

Amazing Namaste Foundation chairman Atul Kulkarni briefed the governor and first lady about the tour and shared the experiences of the participants.

