Guwahati: It’s a ‘WOW’ moment celebrating woman power in this neck of the woods this Bhogali Bihu!

As many as 40 brave and adventurous women from different parts of the country assembled on the morning of ‘Uruka’ at Raj Bhavan here and embarked on a 40,000-km tour across three states of the Northeast – Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

The one-of-a-kind car rally, aptly called the “WOW Drive” (or the “Women on Wheels Drive”), was flagged off by Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi from Raj Bhavan in the presence of state power minister Nandita Gorlosa.

Notably, the seven-day long “WOW Drive”, organised by the Amazing Namaste Foundation, marks the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The National Commission for Women and State Women Commissions of the respective states are supporting the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Mukhi recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always referred to the Northeast as the country’s future.

“These eight states, which are named as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, are witnessing phenomenal works of development. In particular, the infrastructure work in this area in the last few years has been exemplary. The industry and commerce sector has benefited greatly from road, rail and air connectivity, water and internet. Along with it, employment opportunities have also increased manifold,” he said.

The Governor complimented the Amazing Namaste Foundation and said, “This is a great and innovative concept. I am happy that this unique event started from Guwahati with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya on the auspicious day of Bhogali Bihu to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I am sure all the participants will experience the warmth of the people of Northeast and the unique culture of the region”.

Minister Gorlosa, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the programme, which has the inherent component of promoting ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Welcoming the participants, she urged them to be the ambassadors of the Northeast region and spread the message of friendship and camaraderie to the people outside.

Padmashri Dr Deepa Malik, who also spoke on the occasion, said events such as these would help everyone know about the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India and encourage more people to visit the region.

Chairman of the Amazing Namaste Foundation, Atul Kulkarni, while speaking on the occasion, gave a brief outline of the activities of the Foundation.

After the huge success of the path-breaking North East on Wheels (NEW) motorcycle expedition last year, the organisation decided to organise this all-women event to highlight the region’s changing landscape.

The participants have been divided into two groups and appropriately named after the rivers they will be passing by – Kameng and Kopili.

During the course of the week-long rally, the Kameng group will be driving through the Pakke Tiger Reserve, Tezpur and Itanagar, while the Kopili group will traverse places such as Mawlynnong, Dawki and Haflong.

Several events have been organised on both routes, which include jungle safaris at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, music and dance events by locals and interactions with local artisans.

