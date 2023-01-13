Arunachal: PD Sona attends 83rd AIPOC in Rajasthan

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly speaker P D Sona attended the 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) in the Rajasthan legislative assembly, Jaipur on Thursday.

The event was presided over by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

During the conference, speakers of legislative assemblies and councils from all over the country reiterated their concerns and resolved to make democratic institutions more accountable in the changing scenario and work with dedication for the maximum welfare of the people.

In the conference, through the chairmanship of G20, a resolution was passed to bring ideal democratic values to all the countries, to challenge the constitutional institutions to act according to the spirit of the constitution while staying within the limits, to increase the dignity and decency of the legislatures, to frame a code of conduct for the conduct of the members was done.

Along with this, resolutions were also passed for uninterrupted functioning of legislatures, strengthening committee systems, financial autonomy of state legislatures and bringing them on a digital platform, honoring excellent legislature and creating awareness about constitutional provisions in all sections.

Sona also took part in the discussion and spoke about India’s role and leadership in G-20 as the mother of democracy.

Sona was accompanied by deputy speaker Tesam Pongte, APLA secretary Kago Habung and additional secretary Tadar Meena.

