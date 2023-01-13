Itanagar: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has strongly condemned the recent alleged attempts by Chakma and Hajong organisations to communalise the refugee crisis in the state on “religious grounds”.

Citing videos of the speeches made by certain individuals, especially those representing “two refugee communities” in New Delhi and Diyun recently, the party said claims made by the individuals are wrong and are arousing animosity against Arunachal’s indigenous people.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the PPA, the speakers in their speeches claimed that “the Hindu and Buddhist communities are in danger in Arunachal Pradesh and that they are being persecuted due to their religious affiliation and ethnicity.”

“This claim is absolutely wrong and people in other parts of the country, particularly in the mainland, should not be misled by it. Rather, it is the indigenous people who have been suffering since the last many years due to the unprecedented influx of refugees. This has had a serious effect on the socio-politico demography of the state,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

The PPA has also asked the Chakma and Hajong communities to refrain from making demands which have a direct bearing on the hosts.

The PPA is against giving any land rights, APST status or residential certificates; citizenship etc., to both the Chakmas and Hajongs within Arunachal Pradesh. Higher education and central jobs could be worked out in line with other refugees in the country, and outside the purview of Arunachal purely on humanitarian grounds, the party’s statement said.

The PPA, meanwhile, also questioned Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu over their statements made about the resettlement and deportation of the refugees from Arunachal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We would like to know when the proposed resettlement process would commence. We would also like to know whether the statement was made to befool the masses or are they really serious about resolving the refugee crisis in the state?” the PPA questioned.

The party further said that it strongly stands for the deportation of all refugees, including the illegal immigrants present in the state.

Also Read | Arunachal: PD Sona attends 83rd AIPOC in Rajasthan

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









