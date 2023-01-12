Itanagar: The capital police have arrested three habitual offenders over charges of committing burglary in a house located at Dokum Colony here.

The accused have been identified as Chaka Tayo (19), Ngurang Taka (19) and Peter Kamdak (19).

Police said the youths were arrested following an FIR lodged at the Itanagar police station by one Rubu Hangu on December 24, 2022.

According to the FIR, unknown miscreants had entered the complainant’s house located at Dokum Colony here and stole a high-end camera, printer, LPG cylinder and clothes with a combined worth of around Rs 2 lakh. The burglars also stole Rs 50, 000 cash.

Accordingly, a case under section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a team comprising Itanagar police station officer-in-charge K Yangfo, inspector T Tasso, sub-inspector A K Jha, head constable Kamgo and constables N Chakum, Lucky Tacho, Anil Singh and Sandeep Yadav, was formed to investigate the case.

The team was led by Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom and the investigation was supervised by Capital SP in-charge Thutan Jamba.

Using local sources and technology, the team managed to arrest the three miscreants from the Nyokum Lapang area here.

“The trio have admitted to their offence,” the police said, adding that the team also managed to recover one bike, tempo, refrigerator, printer, gaming console, one mobile, six LPG cylinders and other items used to unlock doors and cupboards from their possession.

The police said one of the accused, Ngurang Taka, was also charge-sheeted earlier in 6 different cases.

