Itanagar: The Research Team on Unsung Heroes submitted its report to the core committee headed by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Monday.

Glad to have received the 'Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against the British' prepared by the Dept of History, @RGU1984 today.



I congratulate the Research Team for sucessfully completing the much-needed and awaited task of researching & compiling pic.twitter.com/8IUnd0hlIP — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) January 9, 2023

The report on the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against the British’ was prepared by the Rajiv Gandhi University’s department of history.

Mein who officially received the report at his secretariat office here congratulated the team for successfully completing the much-needed and awaited task of researching and compiling the contribution made by unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh despite many challenges and hurdles.

He said that this compilation will place Arunachal on the glorious map of the struggle for independence and resistance towards colonial rule.

“It will also re-affirm our love for independence and patriotism,” he said.

The deputy chief minister further stated that the contribution of Unsung Heroes will be celebrated in a big way in the ensuing Statehood Day.

The celebrations which will be held as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will also act as a tribute to the glorious contribution of our fathers/fore-fathers towards the struggle for independence, he said.

Prof Ashan Riddi, research coordinator and head of department of history, RGU informed that the final and comprehensive report will be submitted by the research team on Statehood Day after the same is checked by the NCERT and the state government.

Ways to honour the unsung heroes during the Statehood Day celebration and sites for construction of war memorials were also discussed on the day.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had in 2021 formed an Unsung Heroes Core Committee headed by Mein to conduct a research on the contribution of various personalities of the state in the country’s freedom struggle.

The committee has been tasked to collect and examine authentic documents, archives, journals, etc., available in libraries and other places, seek comments of eminent personalities and others in this regard, visit places of relevant historical interests and take steps as deemed fit to give recognition to the unsung freedom fighters of Arunachal.

The committee with the support of the research team of RGU has so far identified 15 unsung heroes, 100 freedom fighters and 64 martyrs from various communities of Arunachal which have also been recognized by the Government of India

The report was submitted to the Core Committee in presence of advisor to chief minister Tai Tagak, RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, member secretary of core committee Dani Sulu, finance secretary Y W Ringu and RGU registrar Dr N T Rikam, among others.

