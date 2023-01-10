Itanagar: Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has praised the soldiers for guarding our frontiers with elan and dedication.

“Our country is progressing due to our security and territorial integrity ensured by our Army,” he said while interacting with Indian armed forces stationed in Tuting in Upper Siang district near the Line of Actual Control on Tuesday.

“Every Arunachalee and every Indian is proud of our soldiers who are guarding the borders,” Mishra said.

“The top leaders of the country are aware of the challenges of our armed forces and are making every effort to address the needs of soldiers and their families,” he said.

Mishra also said that the Centre is making our armed forces ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and ensuring that our fighting capabilities don’t depend on the import of weapons.

“Today India is one of the most powerful nations,” Mishra said.

The governor urged the armed forces to reinforce the goodwill among the civil population and reach out to them, especially during an emergency.

He exhorted the officers and soldiers to prepare themselves in the proud traditions of the Indian Army to make supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Large numbers of soldiers from Infantry Battalions, Engineers and Artillery Brigade along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the governor met gaon buras, government officials and the general public.

In his interaction, Mishra appealed to the people to join hands and contribute towards the development of the state.

Funds released for development must be 100% utilized on the ground, he said.

He also said that the centre and state governments and the armed forces are always with the people in remote border areas.

“The wellbeing of the people in the border area is always of priority concern to our government,” he said.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with great potential for self-employment and entrepreneurship, he called upon the people, especially the youths, to become ‘Start ups’ and entrepreneurs.

“Youth should not depend only on government jobs,” he said.

Expressing anguish over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak scam, the governor emphasised that our students must study to enhance their knowledge and capability. They should not only run after government jobs, which always grow less than the workforce. He stressed that our youth must be job providers and not job seekers.

He called upon the government officers to support the people and render all possible help to them to benefit from the government developmental schemes.

“It should be the responsibilities of the officers to motivate and guide the people to be ‘Aatma Nirbhar’,” he added.

