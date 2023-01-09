Arunachal govt employees who do not have accommodation to get HRA

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government announced house rent allowance (HRA) for its employees who have not been provided with accommodation.
An office memorandum said state government employees would be entitled to monthly HRA at the rate of 27, 18 and 9 percent of their basic pay depending on their place of posting.
“The HRA of the employees will be revised as 30, 20 and 10 per cent respectively when DA crosses 50 percent,” it said.
Sharing the information on Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said all employees who have not been provided with government accommodation are eligible for the HRA every month.
“Through HRA we are ensuring that our co-workers get facilities for accommodation and they stay in their place of posting for better delivery of services to our people,” he tweeted.
