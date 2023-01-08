Arunachal CM Khandu launches website of Parshuram Kund Fest

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday virtually launched the official website of the ensuing Parshuram Kund Festival besides releasing the festival logo and a promotional video compiled by the Lohit district administration.

The website will offer all information and logistic support to visitors and pilgrims coming to take a dip at the Kund, believed to wash away all sins during the festival.

Also inaugurated the website of Parshuram Kund Festival-2023.



Visit the holy shrine of sage Parshuram and take a holy dip in its water on the occasion of #MakarSankranti.



Visit the holy shrine of sage Parshuram and take a holy dip in its water on the occasion of #MakarSankranti.

Also known as the Kumbh of Northeast, the festival is scheduled to be celebrated from January 12 to 16.

Appreciating the Lohit district administration for the elaborate arrangements made and services, both online and offline offered, Khandu said, “This time we are expecting around 1.5 lakh pilgrims during the festival.”

“The district administration of Lohit has done exceptional work in improving the road connectivity and other facilities for the smooth conduction of the festival. My compliments to the officials for promoting the festival in such an organised and grand manner,” he added

The chief minister expressed optimism that the official website for the festival launched would enable the administration to efficiently manage the five-day fest and ensure improved travel and stay experience for tourists.

It is believed that a dip in the holy water of Parshuram Kund washes away all the sins. Thousands of devotees visit the sacred shrine of Parshuram in Tezu every year.

Under the PRASAD scheme of the central government, the Kund site on the banks of the Lohit river has witnessed a massive transformation in the last couple of years to accommodate the increased tourist footfall.

Khandu assured government support in organizing the festival every year by continuing to improve the facilities as required depending on the trend of footfall count.

“Locals of the area are already benefiting from tourists visiting the holy site round the year. In the long run, the mela will boost the tourism economy of the entire state. Let us work together to make this festival a grand success,” he said.

Khandu took to his social media handles to promote the festival urging all to visit ‘Amazing Arunachal’ for a ‘lifetime experience’.

Khandu has about 2.58 lakh followers on Twitter.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, Anjaw MLA Dasanglu Pul and Chairman APMD&TC Mohesh Chai along with Lohit district administration officials.

Earlier while speaking on the launch program Mein stated that he has been witnessing the festival since his childhood when the pilgrims from neighbouring Assam would enter through his native village Sunpura.

He lauded the efforts of the district administration of Lohit for coming up with an official logo and online registration.

Mein would distribute 25,000 paper bags during the festival to promote the plastic-free Parshuram Kund festival.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh informed that Parshuram Kund pilgrimage was conducted even during the years marred by Covid restrictions. He said that this year the tourist and pilgrim footfall is expected to go up to 1.5 lakh for which the district administration has made necessary arrangements to facilitate the visiting pilgrims.

Further pilgrim facilitation centres at Dirak gate in Namsai district, Shantipur Gate in Lower Dibang Valley, Digaru and Medo in Lohit will provide temporary ILP and all other necessary information related to the festival, the DC added.

