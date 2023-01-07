Arunachal has 8,31,618 electorate, women voters outnumber men

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has 8,31,618 electorate as per the final electoral rolls, with women voters outnumbering men, an election official said here on Friday.

The northeastern state has 4,22,418 female voters and 4,09,200 male voters, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Liken Koyu said.

Arunachal Pradesh has registered an increase of 1.51 per cent electorate in the final electoral rolls, which was prepared by the state election office here.

“The exercise (final electoral roll) was taken following the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing the schedule for the special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date in all 60 assembly constituencies of the state,” Koyu said.

As per the programme, the final publication of electoral rolls was made on January 5 in all polling stations and designated locations, election returning officers (EROs), assistant election returning officers (AEROs) headquarters of respective assembly constituencies.

“The main focus of the exercise was to include the name of young voters who have attained the age of 18 years, as on January 1, 2023 and also to remove the names of multiple voters in accordance with the guidelines of the ECI,” Koyu said.

All the newly enrolled electors can check their names in the final electoral rolls of 2023 uploaded on CEO’s website www.ceoarunachal.nic.in or www.nvsp.in or voters helpline app, the official added.

