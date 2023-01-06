Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday credited the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uplifting the image of farmers from ‘poor’ to ‘proud entrepreneurs’ in a span of eight years with its farmer-centric flagship programmes.

A great moment to welcome & felicitate Union Agriculture Minister Shri @nstomar ji at Pasighat during the inauguration of Academic and Administrative building of College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Imphal. It's a big boost to agri education in the state. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/6AM92G43jv — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 5, 2023

Speaking at a function at the College of Agriculture, an extension centre of Central Agriculture University (Imphal) at Pasighat in East Siang district, Khandu said numerous flagship programmes aimed at benefiting agriculture and horticulture sectors have made an impact on the status of farmers and luring young entrepreneurs to take up farming as start-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Every story in our schoolbooks used to start with the phrase ‘Once there lived a poor farmer ‘. Today we are at a stage wherein we will need to rewrite these stories,” he said.

Khandu said official records showed that many young entrepreneurs availing the benefits of both central and state flagship programmes are keen to invest in agriculture and allied sectors.

While interacting with farmers, Shri Tomar Ji said that government led by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is committed to providing all support to them through various agri schemes.



He assured that all efforts are being made to further augment their income. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/PRYnyVdJ8Z — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 5, 2023

This trend, he claimed, was in defiance against the ‘poor farmer’ tag prevailing in the mindset of the common man for ages.

He informed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was also present in the event, about the hugely successful ‘Seva Aapke Dwaar’ programme of the state government through which the government is taking all flagship programmes of the Centre and the state to the doorstep of the farmers.

The Chief Minister claimed that so far more than six lakh people have benefitted from these camps across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Khandu thanked the Central government for focusing on agriculture and allied sectors while drastically improving the connectivity scenario in the state. He viewed that farming and connectivity go hand in hand as far as the marketing of farm produce is concerned.

“By default, we are an organic state and that adds value to our produces. We need to facilitate market linkages to our farmers and this should be the focus area of the experts,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government has already tapped a huge market in the form of Indian Army contingents posted across the state.

“The state agriculture department has made a pact with the army for the supply of fresh agriculture produces procured from local farmers at a rate beneficial to both parties. We flagged off the first consignment of vegetables to the army on Independence Day last year,” he revealed.

Earlier, Tomar formally inaugurated the administrative and academic buildings and hostels of the Agriculture College in presence of Khandu, state Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MP Tapir Gao, local MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering, CAU Vice Chancellor Prof Anupam Mishra, Dean Dr A K Tripathi and district officials.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

आज अरुणचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री पेमा खांडू जी के साथ कृषि महाविद्यालय – केंद्रीय कृषि विश्वविद्यालय (इम्फाल) पासीघाट, अरुणाचल प्रदेश के नवनिर्मित शैक्षणिक एवं प्रशासनिक भवन और पारगमन छात्रावास का लोकार्पण किया। pic.twitter.com/lgCu3VDZ7g — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) January 5, 2023

The function also marked the conclusion of the two-day kisan mela organised on the college premises with the theme Innovations in Potato Farming to Empower Tribal Farmers in the North Eastern Region of India’.

The mela was organised by the College of Agriculture in collaboration with the College of Horticulture and Forestry Pasighat and Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Also read | Centre approves continuation of DoNER ministry schemes till 2025-26

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









