Guwahati: Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in Arunachal Pradesh dedicated to the nation 28 infrastructure projects worth Rs 724 crores during an event held at Siyom Bridge along the Along-Yinkiong Road.

The projects, which were completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), will improve connectivity in the region and strengthen India’s border infrastructure.

According to a statement released by the Union Ministry of Defence, these projects comprise 22 bridges, including the Siyom bridge; three roads and three other projects.

The 28 infrastructure projects unveiled by Defence Minister on Tuesday are spread across seven border states and Union Territories. Eight of these projects are located in Ladakh, four in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three each in Sikkim, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan.

In 2021, 102 infrastructure projects were completed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,229 crores. In 2022, an additional 75 infrastructure projects were completed by the BRO at a cost of Rs 2,173 crores, bringing the total number of completed projects to 103 at a total cost of Rs 2,897 crores. In 2022, the 75 infrastructure project was dedicated to the nation from Shyok village in Ladakh on October 28.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the “100 meters long, Class 70 Steel Arch Superstructure Siyom Bridge” on the Along-Yinkiong Road over the Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh.

This bridge is of strategic importance to the defence forces as it will allow for the rapid movement of troops, heavy equipment, and mechanized vehicles to the forward areas of the Upper Siang district, Tuting, and Yinkiong region. The bridge will also promote the socio-economic development of the region.

The Union minister also inaugurated three telemedicine nodes, one in Mizoram and two in Ladakh. On September 6, 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Development and Education Communication Unit (DECU) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the BRO for the establishment of these nodes.

The three telemedicine nodes, located in remote and difficult locations in Project Pushpak, Vijayak, and Himank in Mizoram and Ladakh, will now be connected to service hospitals through Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) communication.

This will allow for prompt medical intervention and telemedicine consultations with specialists at service hospitals in the event of medical or surgical emergencies. This is a unique achievement for the BRO in providing medical services to its personnel in remote border locations using space technology.

The defence minister also released a compendium on new technologies being adopted by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) in the construction of roads, bridges, airfields, and tunnel infrastructure.

Dedicated to the nation 28 BRO infrastructure projects worth Rs 724 crore, in 7 border States/UTs during an event in Arunachal Pradesh.



Infrastructure development transforms lives of people living in Border areas, it is a game changer for the region. https://t.co/P7eLmOCksf pic.twitter.com/xmksHhkeix — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2023

“The New Technology Compendium” outlines the latest technologies being used by the BRO to mitigate the effects of remote and hostile terrain with adverse weather conditions, which can impact the quality and timeliness of civil engineering projects. Some of the new construction technologies being used by the BRO include cementitious bases for road surfacing, the use of geocells and plastic-coated aggregates for bituminous works, the use of M-50 grade interlocking concrete blocks in pavements, soil stabilization using geo-synthetic materials, pre-cast concrete technology for the construction of retaining walls and culverts, drains, and pavement panels, carbon neutral habitats, the use of steel slag in road construction, white topping for the rehabilitation of roads, and 3D printed buildings.

For the first time, the BRO is also using LITHELYARCH®️ Technology, a patented pre-cast cut and cover technology, for the construction of a cut and cover tunnel in Ladakh.

In the last two years, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has significantly increased its road and bridge construction efforts, resulting in the completion of many critical and strategic projects that have strengthened the country’s defence preparedness. The BRO has also connected remote and isolated villages, such as Huri Village in Arunachal Pradesh, to the mainland, which has led to an increase in population as basic amenities such as schools, primary healthcare centres, electric supply, and employment opportunities become available. This connectivity has also led to a reversal of migration in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded BRO’s commitment towards establishing connectivity in far-flung areas by ensuring the timely completion of these roads & bridges. He mentioned that such performance by the BRO is unprecedented and is a reflection of the grit and determination of the entire Border Roads Organisation under the stellar leadership of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, DG Border Roads.

