Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested two more persons in connection with alleged irregularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) conducted by the APPSC in 2017 and others.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Loter Gadi (31) and Lotu Gadi (38).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the SIC, Loter is a resident of the P Sector in Itanagar and is presently posted as a statistical investigator in the economics and statistics department of Anini in the Dibang Valley district.

Lotu, on the other hand, is a junior engineer in the hydropower department (Anini sub-division) and is a native of Deke Village in the Leparada district.

SIC (vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal said the duo was arrested on the basis of the FIR lodged by various deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017 examination and others.

“Further, all complaints related to other various exams conducted by the APPSC from 2014 onwards have been amalgamated with the instant case for detailed investigation,” the SP said.

The SIC has managed to arrest 39 persons in the case so far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

The SP has also requested anyone with credible information related to the case to contact him through WhatsApp- 9436040040 or mail at sic-vig-complaint@arn.gov.in.

Also Read | Noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen dies in Kolkata

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









