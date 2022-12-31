Guwahati: Raju Kasambe, a butterfly researcher, could not believe that the dead butterfly he got was actually a butterfly new to India.

The new butterfly, identified as Noble’s Helen (Papilio nobleimale), was found at the Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kasambe was at the Namdapha National Park in the Changlang district of Arunachal for a butterfly camp organized by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) between October 9 and October 14 this year.

Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) camp team

“I found a dead butterfly on the road,” Raju Kasambe, a researcher with the Bombay Natural History Society leading the camp as a butterfly researcher, told EastMojo.

Kasambe has photographed and recorded butterflies along the existing roads and around the Forest Rest House at Deban in Namdapha National Park.

“There were six participants with me and I was leading the camp. We tried photographing every butterfly during the camp. We recorded around 180 species, we are still identifying many images,” he said, recollecting the eventful journey.

The team took stops at such places and photographed most butterflies they could find. And at one such puddle, they found a big dead swallowtail butterfly.

“Photographs of the dead specimen were taken from the upper as well as undersides for better identification,” he said.

Credit: Raju Kasambe

“We walked along roads, and streams and searched in roadside bushes. The road towards Vijay Nagar was very muddy and almost everyone had a fall along the way,” he recalled.

Kasambe came back and found that the features of the butterfly which he found in Namdapha matched the description of Papilio nobleimale given by C T Bingham in 1907. He then confirmed the specimen from this description and identified the butterfly with the help of experts Krushnamegh Kunte and Fahim Khan.

Notably, the alternate English name of this species – Tooth Swallowtail – is coined after the small tooth-like creamy white mark on its forewing that distinguishes it from its relatives.

“Considering the images and previous works and available references, the finding of the butterfly in Namdapha National Park of Arunachal Pradesh can be considered as the first record of the species from Arunachal Pradesh as well as from India,” the study published in Bionotes journal said, adding this will be an addition to India’s butterfly fauna.

Bingham in 1907 had mentioned Papilio noblei as a rare insect and its distribution is recorded from Taungoo and the Karen Hills in Lower Burma (now Myanmar); from Katha and the Ruby Mines district in Upper Burma.

Another scientist W H Evans in 1932 mentions Papilio noblei to be very rare and found only in Burma (now Myanmar).

The ‘Butterflies of IndoChina‘ website mentions the distribution of the species as ‘Myanmar, Northern Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, China’. It also gives details of many specimens available in various museums and the multiple synonyms used to describe the species.

Namdapha National Park is spread across 1,985 sq. km. and is a biodiversity hotspot. It has lowland evergreen rainforests besides extensive dipterocarp forests. It falls in the north-western part of the Mizoram- Manipur-Kachin rain forest ecoregion.

Atanu Bose, a butterfly enthusiast had photographed this species twice, in 2019 and 2020 and again at Namdapha.

Although he had identified it as a new record for India, he did not report it but waited for more and more confirmation, to decide whether the specimens recorded in India were from a breeding population or merely stragglers from Myanmar.

Though Raju Kasambe reported his find as the first record from India, in fact, Atanu Bose had found it but kept the finding private. This situation highlights the need for naturalists and scientists to report their findings in scientific journals so that the public is informed of the finding in a timely manner.

