BRO constructs road to Maza border post in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has conquered one of the last frontiers of Arunachal Pradesh by constructing a road to a border post along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in remote Upper Subansiri district, an official said.

The development came amidst tension in the northeastern state, after Indian and Chinese armies clashed at Yangtse, near Tawang on December 9 this year.

The road was constructed up to Maza, a border post along the LAC in the district, the BRO official said.

The Maza border post had witnessed a fierce battle during 1962 Sino-Indian War.

A truck carrying BRO’s Project Arunank chief engineer Brig Anirudh S Kanwar, site officer Captain Satyam, Lt Col Abhimanyu Qadian and 23 BRTF Commander Nagaraja Kumar, reached Maza on Wednesday.

“Project Arunank working relentlessly with single minded devotion and dedication today achieved connectivity to Maza, a strategic location along Northern Borders, on Road TCC- Maza in Arunachal Pradesh… BRO Karmyogis” the BRO tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Maza connected: @BROindia Project Arunank working relentlessly with single minded devotion and dedication today achieved connectivity to Maza, a strategic location along Northern Border, on Road TCC-Maza in Arunachal Pradesh at 0330h on 28 Dec 22.”

#MazaConnected@BROindia Project Arunank working relentlessly with single minded devotion and dedication today achieved connectivity to Maza, a strategic location along Northern Borders, on Road TCC- Maza in Arunachal Pradesh at 0330h on 28 Dec 22. BRO Karmyogis and (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gbnezRnos1 — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) December 29, 2022

BRO Additional Director General (East) P K H Singh also congratulated the team for the achievement.

The road goes from Limeking to Gelsiniak, Gelimo and to Bidak, which has been blacktopped while, Bidak-Maza stretch would be blacktopped soon, Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brig Kanwar said.

The Tama Chung Chung-Maza is the area where Havildar Shere Thapa of 2 JAK Rifles had killed 155 Chinese jawans on October 18, 1962, as certified by his commanding officer Col Amar Patil.

Gelemo, located at an elevation of 5,870 ft and 17 km from Gelensiniak, lies on the route of Tsari pilgrimage of Tibetans around Dakpa Sheri Mountain. The pilgrimage goes down Tsari Chu Valley up to Gelensiniak and return via Subansiri Valley to Tibet.

The last Tsari pilgrimage was conducted in 1956 and stopped after the Sino-Indian border conflict.

