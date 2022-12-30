Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben, and termed her as an icon of simplicity’.
Modi’s mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
In her quiet certitude, Maa Hiraben displayed exemplary grace. An icon of simplicity, Maa lived an endearing life and was always generous in her blessings, Khandu tweeted.
“As she leaves for her heavenly abode, I pray to Lord Buddha for peace to her soul,” the chief minister said.
Also read | Meghalaya: Ex-Congress MLA joins ruling NPP
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Three arrested with 423 kg suspected beef in Dibrugarh
- Unprecedented economic, political crisis mark 2022 in Sri Lanka; India’s assistance provides breather
- Arunachal CM expresses grief over death of Modi’s mother
- Coffee-table book on Assam-type house released
- EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict with Demetriou, Prez of House of Representatives of Cyprus
- Ajmal urges President to direct Assam govt to stop eviction drives