Guwahati: Alka Vaidya, a leading birdwatcher in India, has found a new moth in Arunachal Pradesh.

70-year-old Alka Vaidya, who has been studying moths since 2007, named the moth species ‘Urvashi’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I have been studying moths since 2007. I have extensively covered Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. It was in 2017 that I found one beautiful moth that was looking different from other members of ‘Tridrepana’ from the ‘Drepanidae’ family. Further investigation confirmed that this moth was previously unknown to science. The moth was found at Mayodia in Mishmi Hills at an altitude of about 2,200 metres. Due to its intricate design and beautiful pattern, I decided to name it ‘Urvashi’ after the beautiful Apsara in Indra’s darbar. Subsequent efforts to locate other individuals of the species have so far not been successful,” Alka Vaidya told EastMojo.

The new moth is known as Tridrepana urvashi. The discovery has been published in Bionotes Journal.

She is one of the leading bird watchers in India and has observed 1,183 of the estimated 1,250 bird species existing in the country.

Alka Vaidya

“The moth belongs to the crocea group and the external features are so different from other members of this group that it is clearly undescribed. A single male was recorded and although differences between known species in this genus and species group are so slight that often an examination of the genitalia is the only way to ascertain the specific identity. In the present case, there is nothing similar that is known and therefore the genitalia of the only known specimen was not dissected,” the study said.

“The specimen was recorded in 2017. Further earnest attempts were made to locate the species in July 2019 in the type locality but were unsuccessful. Rather than have this species languish undescribed until further specimens are obtained, it seems better to describe it on the basis of the existing material which will draw the attention of future workers to it,” the study said.

A true naturalist, Alka has completed distance education programmes conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Entomology, Ornithology, Botany & Biodiversity. Various outdoor training camps deepened her interest in nature.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She has a deep interest in moths and started studying these insects in 2005. Her study was published in the scientific Journal of BNHS under the Title “Inventory of moth fauna(LEPIDOPTERA: HETEROCERA) of the Northern Western Ghats, Maharashtra (December 2011), which she has co-authored. She has been collecting data on moths focusing mainly on the Eastern Himalayas in the Northeastern states of India mainly Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

How did she get interested in bird watching? “I saw a black bird with a red bill in the Western Ghats. Thought it was a crow but later knew it was a blackbird. From there onwards my journey started. That was in 1997,” she said.

She has been a bird watcher and studying moths for the past 25 years now.

“Once you go to the Northeast you don’t feel like going anywhere. It’s a safe place to go. The people respect ladies and I always go alone,” she said.

Her first trip was in 2007 to Eaglenest wildlife sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. Dr Ramana Athreya, a leading birdwatcher, supported me very much on that trip. Ramana became famous in 2006 when he described a new species of bird, Bugun liocichla, from Eaglenest wildlife sanctuary.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“That was just the beginning of my study on moths. All the expenses are borne by my husband. I have not asked for any financial support,” she said.

Alka has led many nature education camps conducted by BNHS as well as WWF. She started Nature Club in association with WWF, mainly to sensitise and train young minds about the need to conserve nature. An avid photographer, she has held exhibitions of her own nature photographs.

“Initially I started my moth study under the guidance of Dr Shubhalakshmi. Later, Peter Smetacek, Roger Kendrick, Dr Jatishwor Irungbam, Dr Sankararaman guided me and helped me. I am grateful to all of them,” she said.

She is an intrepid traveller having travelled to distant lands in different continents such as Africa, Europe, the Americas and Antarctica.

“Alka is the person we all need to be: when others think of retirement, she began her journey for moths, one of the least studied and most complex groups of life forms in India. She mastered them over a period of a decade and today has reached the culmination of her dreams, to describe a new species,” Peter Smetacek, Founder, Butterfly Research Centre, Bhimtal told EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Tribute to NE: ‘Ashtalakshmi’ features in GoI’s official calendar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









