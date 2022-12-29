Six Arunachal Pradesh districts experience snowfall

Itanagar: With the mercury plummeting to sub-zero, at least six districts of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall in the last couple of days, forcing people to remain indoors.



Sela Pass situated at an altitude of 13,700 feet on the Bomdila-Tawang road, the lifeline of defence personnel travelling to the frontier, was covered in over one feet snow for the last three days, an official from West Kameng district said.

The BRO is on alert for any blockade on the vital Tawang-Bomdila road, the official said.

Tawang district, bordering China, also experienced moderate snowfall.

However, Tawang town did not experience any snowfall in the past few days though the weather is very bad, Tawang DC K N Damo said.

Chilly winds have been lashing the hilly town dropping the mercury level drastically, Damo added.

Meanwhile, Mayudia recorded heavy snowfall in the past couple of days forcing the Lower Dibang Valley district administration to issue a travel advisory.

The Mayudia Pass was covered in snow and the road remained blocked for the last couple of days due to heavy rain and snowfall, Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Soumya Saurabh said.

Many heavy vehicles remained stranded at the Mayudia Pass between Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts.

In an advisory, Saurabh asked tourists from neighbouring Assam and other states to refrain from visiting the Mayudia Pass till the restoration of road connectivity.

Picturesque Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district also witnessed moderate snowfall in the past few days.

Snowfall was also recorded in Upper Subansiri and Anjaw districts respectively.

There are 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

