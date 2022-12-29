Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday stressed social media and information technology in bringing greater transparency in all phases of development.

Chairing a development meeting at his home constituency Chongkham in the Namsai district, Mein said the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the benefits of the various current schemes reach the locals.

He emphasised the implementation of a stringent monitoring system to ensure the schemes reach their intended beneficiaries, an official communique said here.

The deputy chief minister, while pointing out the importance of conserving freshwater fish as a major source of food and livelihood for many communities, suggested taking steps to ensure that freshwater fish are properly managed and protected to ensure their sustainability.

He stressed building awareness among people so that they understand the importance of the conservation of the region’s rich flora and fauna. He also suggested that the administration should provide incentives to promote conservation activities.

Expressing concern about the rising number of HIV cases in the district, Mein emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the locals about preventive measures for HIV and urged the people to support HIV and AIDS patients toward fostering an environment of acceptance and understanding for them.

