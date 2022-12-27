Arunachal: 12-hour bandh over paper leak ends peacefully

Itanagar: The 12-hour Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) bandh called by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) passed off peacefully on Tuesday.

The ANSU had declared the first phase of its 12-hour ICR bandh on December 27 following the “failure of the state government to address the 13-point charter of demands”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pic courtesy: Nyato Mosing

The demands are in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak scam.

The paper leak in the assistant engineer (civil) examination, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), came to light after a candidate filed a police complaint. More than 400 candidates appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27.

In October, the state government handed over the case to CBI.

The ANSU had on December 3 submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, placing its 13-point demands in connection with the question paper leak case.

The ANSU had demanded the immediate arrest of the APPSC chairman, secretary, members and all the officials of the Commission, an ED and court-monitored probe into the case(s) and immediate dismissal and termination of all the state government officials involved in the scam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ANSU had also demanded the three-member IAS committee report on AE (Civil) paper leak be made public and compensation given to all the aggrieved candidates.

Also Read | Arunachal paper leak: Bandh hits normal life in capital region

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









