Arunachal Pradesh immerses in Christmas festivities

Itanagar: The Yuletide spirit grip Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday with prayers for peace and prosperity held across the state on the occasion of Christmas.

Churches in state capital Itanagar were decorated with lights and scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. The celebrations began at midnight with carols, hymns and prayers.

The Town Baptist Church wore a festive look with people in colourful attire seen making a beeline outside it. The morning rains, however, could not dampen the Christmas spirit among the people.

People from other religions also joined their Christian friends to celebrate the occasion.

“We held midnight service, besides organising various games and sporting events to mark the occasion,” said Toko Teki, Christmas celebration organising committee secretary of Town Baptist Church.

Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festival will usher in peace, love and tranquility throughout the state.

“The auspicious occasion of Christmas inspires all to live with compassion, empathy and humanism. The true spirit of Christmas reflects dedication for helping those in need, for giving hope to those in despair and for security to those who have been uprooted,” he said.

Khandu said that Christmas is the best time to express gratitude for the contributions made by the Churches and Christian organisations in the growth of education and healthcare across the region.

“Amidst Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and mounds of presents, may our hearts be filled with contentment and the unique feeling of joy that Christmas brings,” the chief minister said, hailing Christmas as one of the most secular festivals in the country.

“Christmas is a festival that strengthens the bond of brotherhood that we all share irrespective of our beliefs. May this Christmas unfold another new chapter in communal harmony, brotherhood and peace and prosperity of our beloved Arunachal Pradesh.” he added.

