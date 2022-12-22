Arunachal cabinet to initiate departmental probe into APPSC paper leak

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday chaired the 27th cabinet meeting where several important issues were discussed including the status of question paper leakage of the AE (Civil) mains examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSSC).

The cabinet after a thorough discussion decided to initiate a departmental inquiry into the APPSC paper leak case, which will be fast-tracked and independent of the ongoing investigations by the SIC and CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It has been decided that the state government will appeal to the high court to designate a court exclusively for the matter, a statement from the CMO said

Taking cognizance of the act of the whistle-blower that uncovered the ‘scam’, the cabinet has resolved to frame rules for immediate implementation of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014.

Further, the Grievance Cell of the APPSC will be overhauled and strengthened for faster and smoother redressal of grievances of aspirants as well as all other stakeholders. The SOP recommended by the committee for the conduct of examinations will be forwarded to the commission with a direction to seek suggestions from the stakeholders concerned.

Chief Minister Khandu had earlier called for stricter SOP for the commission in tune with those of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. He said due to the lack of a proper SOP in the commission, a few individuals with vested interest had the courage to manipulate the system and harm the sanctity of the highest recruiting agency of the state.

The Chief Minister made it clear that no one involved in the scam will be allowed to go scot-free.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of regional topics in the APPSC exams.

In another major decision, the department of Administrative Reforms (AR) shall constitute Administrative Research Groups, which shall visit the offices of the departments and deputy commissioners and give recommendations with regard to staff who are redundant and can be engaged elsewhere, identify the need for re-skilling of employees, posts which can be abolished and other relevant administrative reforms.

The department shall also suggest staffing norms for district offices in view of the changed circumstances, the statement said.

It has been decided that these administrative research groups shall stay at each district headquarter for at least 4-5 days for consultation with all stakeholders while making recommendations.

Also read | No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









