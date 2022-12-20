Miao: Giving up is not an option for a missionary, said Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao diocese in Arunachal Pradesh during the celebrations to commemorate the Ruby Jubilee of his Ordination here on 19 December 2022.

As a missionary, making others live gives meaning to one’s life, said the missionary Bishop who became a priest in 1982 and has mostly been serving in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh since then.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing his friends and past pupils who came from different parts of North East India, Bishop George said, “In our efforts to make others live, we will encounter challenges of all kinds but the moment we give up we lose the meaning of our life as a missionary.”

Recalling the initial days of his work among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, Bishop George said, “When I first visited Arunachal Pradesh in 1980, I was kept under detention for 18 hours. I did not know then the church will grow to be what it is today.”

Among many collaborates of the Salesian prelate present was Father Mathew Pulingathil, the first Rector who received and groomed young boy George for the Arunachal Mission among the youth.

Recollecting how the Salesian congregation entrusted the responsibility of guiding Arunachal youth with Deacon George at Bosco Bible School (BBS) in Tinsukia, Father Pulingathil said, “I believe that decision was not mine but God’s. I say this having seen the result of what has been achieved.”

Appreciating Bishop George, Father Pulingathil said, “The story of Bishop George is an example of hardwork, commitment and sacrifice and seeing his faithfulness God made him responsible for a greater mission, a whole diocese.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Father Alex Pulimoottil, one of the first companions of Bishop George who travelled with him from Kerala to North East India some 50 years ago, said, “George always stood out among us. His capacity and calibre were noticeable from the initial days of our formation period itself. He was always focussed and drawn towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

At the felicitation ceremony after the solemn Holy Mass, students from Kristu Jyothi Minor Seminary, Miao and Newman School Neotan sang felicitation hymns.

“We can never thank our Bishop George fully for who he has been to us,” said Yangli Homtok, a past pupil from BBS. “We are who we are because of Bishop George.”

Father K.O Sebastian, Principal, Don Bosco College, Maram, Manipur and catechists Chomjung Mossang and Jiten Dai too thanked Bishop George for his contribution to the people of East Arunachal Pradesh for 40 years as a priest and 17 years as a Bishop.

“We cannot fight every enemy but we can keep doing what we must with the help of God to make people live. Even in the face of all the challenges I envision a Church that is alive and active because giving up is not an option for a missionary,” said Bishop George.

Also Read | India-China border not demarcated, issues will come up: Ladakh MP

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









