Tezu: The Lohit police have issued a look out notice against one Protojit Chakma, who is allegedly on the run after molesting a woman in Lohit district.

Chakma is a resident of Jyotsnapur B II and III village of Diyun circle in Changlang district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the notice issued by Lohit additional superintendent of police Sange Thinley, the incident occurred on December 03 when the victim was on her way to meet her sister in Wakhetliang village near the Kamlang area of the district.

The accused suddenly came from behind and grabbed the victim by her hair. He physically grabbed her for around 6 to 7 minutes and tried to touch her private parts several times during the assault. The victim somehow managed to escape his grip and ran away from the spot, the notice dated December 15 read.

A case under sections 341/354/354 (B)/511 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Chakma at the Wakro police station.

We have also shared the lookout notice with all the other police stations of the neighbouring districts as well as the Assam counterparts, ASP Thinley said.

Also Read | Arunachal: BRO uses steel slag to make 1-km stretch of border road

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









