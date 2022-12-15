Arunachal (Pasighat): Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday flagged off a 4-day long women’s biking expedition at the Pasighat in East Siang district.

Despite being rich in natural flora and fauna, the state still happens to be one of the least explored regions in India. To gain the attention of tourists from across the world, the state tourism department has announced a digital campaign through the journey of four women bikers.

The expedition will have India’s renowned women bikers riding Ducati Multistrada, zipping through the nicely paved broad roads as well as serene, secure and safe checkpoints.

The bikers on board include Candida Louis, an Indian adventure tourer who recently went on an incredible solo journey from Bangalore to Sydney on the bike; Maral Yazarloo, an Iranian-Indian who holds the world record in motorbiking and is also the founder of Lady Riders of India; Kalyani Potekar who is known as the fastest biker and has already explored several places including parts of the Himalayas on her bike; and Tenzin Metoh, a native of the state, who is an adventure junkie and known locally for her amazing biking skills and social work.

Flagging off the expedition, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “It is a moment of pride for us to promote women empowerment and safety for solo travellers within the state. With this campaign, we want people to know more about our state, showcase the ease of travelling, and boost tourism, which will help in boosting the local economy and people’s livelihood in the state. Through the bike expedition, we would like to project our state’s natural beauty and its rich culture to the whole country and the world.”

On the women’s biking expedition, Bipul Chandra, managing director, Ducati India said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the first-ever women’s biking expedition in Arunachal Pradesh. We are humbled and happy to be here to witness the beauty of the state. I would say Arunachal Pradesh should be on the top of the bucket list of every traveller. We would like to extend our best wishes to the riders and will be looking forward to more such events in the future.”

The campaign focuses to bring forth Arunachal Pradesh the way it is – real, raw, and local.

Mayodia Pass, also known as the hidden Shangri-la of Arunachal Pradesh, is famous for its snow-capped mountains and hotspot for tourists. Jairampur is known as the place for World War II cemetery that has a large burial ground with about 1000 graves of allied soldiers believed to be mostly Chinese, Kachin, Indian, Britisher, and American soldiers who were martyred in World War II. The authorities believe that these hidden places have a lot to offer and with this opportunity, travellers can enjoy the very essence of this northeastern state.

During the four-day-long expedition, the bikers will be exploring the state beyond its scenic beauty. They will be visiting and spending time with the indigenous tribes of the state, trying local cuisine and partaking in local cultural dance performances.

After the flag-off, the bikers headed to Namsai to witness the grandeur of Golden Pagoda, followed by a visit to Rima village. The next day, the troop will start their journey towards Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve and explore Arunachal Pradesh’s wildlife.

The bikers will also witness a one-of-its-kind Orange Festival in Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley, which is known to produce one of the best quality oranges in the country. It is India’s first adventure and music festival.

The orange festival will have adventure activities like zip-lining, dirt-biking, paramotoring, hot air balloons and camping. The festival has an envious line-up of live bands and will also offer local cuisine and wine made by the locals.

With this campaign, Arunachal Pradesh tourism is all set to open its doors to the world to come and experience the towering hills, breathtaking landscapes, mesmerizing natural surroundings, waterfalls, and monasteries. Most significantly, the expedition will encourage travellers to visit, explore and experience the region to the fullest.

