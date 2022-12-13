Arunachal: Two more arrested in 2017 paper leak case

Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested two more persons in connection with alleged irregularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) conducted by the APPSC in 2017 and others.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sige Gamlin (28) and Onam Pertin (62).

According to the SIC, Sige, a native of Tego Gamlin village in West Siang district, is the son of Posi Gamlin, a block education officer, who was arrested by the SIC on November 14 last. He is presently posted as an assistant engineer in the Jairampur division of PWD.

Onam, on the other hand, is the mother of Dambuk PWD assistant engineer (AE) Abu Pertin who was arrested in connection with the same case on December 08 last.

She is a native of Rime village in the Lower Dibang valley district.

SIC (vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal said the duo was arrested on the basis of the FIR lodged by various deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017 examination.

“Further, all complaints related to other various exams conducted by the APPSC from 2014 onwards have been amalgamated with the instant case for detailed investigation,” the SP said.

The SIC has managed to arrest 34 persons in the case so far.

“The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

