Guwahati: A 10-day training programme for security guards of Sainik School, Pasighat in Arunachal’s East Siang District is being organised at Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus.

The inaugural session of the training programme, which kick-started on December 12, was graced by Navy Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, Principal of Sainik School; Avinash Kharel, Director RRU Pasighat campus; delegates and trainees.

As part of RRU’s vision for strengthening internal security and policing in India, the training programme aims to provide different aspects of private and industrial security education.

The institution is providing tailor-made programmes to security guards, covering all the aspects of private and industrial security, including the PSARA Act, communication skills, fire safety, first aid, health and hygiene, use of security gadgets, crowd management, role and responsibilities of the security guard, drill and so on.

The programme will help the security guards to strengthen their skills, and practice them during job responsibilities.

