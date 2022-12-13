Arunachal: China injured 20 Indian soldiers in Tawang clash

Tawang: At least 20 Indian soldiers were injured in the clash with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

Sources told EastMojo that the skirmish actually occurred in the morning on December 10, near the Chumi Gyatse, also known as the ‘holy waterfalls’ in Tawang district.

Earlier, there were reports of the clash taking place on December 9.

“The Chinese army used lathis (wooden sticks) and improvised rods that led to the injury of Indian Army personnel. An army officer was also among the soldiers injured,” the source said.

A flag meeting was held on December 11 between the local army commanders of the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the situation is peaceful now, the source said.

Meanwhile, sources said that enhanced Chinese air activity has been detected across the LAC in Arunachal and fighter jets had to be scrambled “two-three times” in recent weeks to prevent violations by China over Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that a minor face-off was reported between the Indian and Chinese soldiers near the Yangtse post of Tawang district in September last year.

Media reports stated around 100 Chinese army personnel had reportedly tried to enter the Indian Territory but were forced back. There were also reports of some physical engagement between the two sides.

The matter was, however, resolved within a few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides, reports said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,129-kilometre-long border with China-occupied Tibet. China claims Arunachal to be a part of South Tibet and therefore a part of China.

Yangtse, further north-east from Tawang, is one of the identified disputed pockets between the two countries and is an Indian territory. Besides Yangste, the other disputed points in Arunachal Pradesh are Namkha Chu, Sumdrong Chu, Yangste, Asaphilla, Long Ju, Fish Tail I and II, and Dichu.

The Yangste area has been reportedly witnessing transgressions by the Chinese side at regular intervals since 2011.

