Arunachal: TechEagle initiates 'Medicine From the Sky' project

Itanagar: TechEagle on Monday announced that it has started its operations to enable ‘Medicines from the Sky’ in the remote areas of the state.

This comes days after the company unveiled Asia’s First Drone Delivery Hub and Network in Meghalaya.

“The project is aimed at improving the lives of people as they have to trek for reaching particular remotest parts of the state, for the project TechEagle’s state-of-the-art drone delivery solution will ensure regular and consistent transportation of life-saving drugs and other emergency healthcare items to save and improve the lives of people residing in the hard-to-reach areas of the state,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The project was flagged off by health minister Alo Libang.

The minister thanked PM Narendra Modi for liberalizing drone regulatory policy and pushing for the usage of drones for social impact and conveyed that the state government under the leadership of chief minister Pema Khandu will launch the drone service in other parts of the state based on the outcomes of these test flights and on need basis.

“The flight took off from Ziro Valley and transported the cargo to Chambang, covering an aerial distance of 31 km, which was covered by TechEagle’s Drone in just 21 minutes. Apparently, the time taken by a vehicle to travel between Ziro Valley to Chambang takes around eight hours. TechEagle’s indigenously developed drone delivery solution transported the items around 24 times faster compared to ground transportation,” the company said.

The drone took off from Ziro Valley with a payload of 1.5kg carrying Diclofenac tabs and Adrenaline Injection and on its return flight from Chambang to Ziro Valley, the drone carried blood samples for testing.

Dr Nabam Peter, the CEO of the State Health Agency stated that drones for social impact -Medicine from the sky is in sync with the theme of this year’s Universal Health Coverage Day “Built the World We Want; A Healthy Future for all” and objective of National Health Policy-2017 to progressively achieve universal health coverage.

While speaking on the occasion, agriculture minister Tage Taki said: “I strongly believe that the use of drone technology for delivery of medicines will immensely contribute to healthy Arunachal.”

“The ‘Medicines From the Sky’ initiative is something which is very near to the hearts of people at TechEagle as the initiative is greatly aligned with our Vision of saving and improving billions of lives by the solution that we are building, also it is one of the initial projects that we have been part of in Telangana in 2021. Similar to how we have done it for the people residing in the remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh, we wish to do it for the other parts of the country with the support from all the stakeholders and provide universal access to healthcare items in the country,” Anshu Abhishek, COO & co-founder of TechEagle said in a statement.

Last year, TechEagle successfully completed Asia’s first cold chain Vaccine delivery by Drones in the state of Telangana with the World Economic Forum’s- Medicine from the Sky Initiative.

The drones manufactured by TechEagle boast failsafe mechanisms, the company claimed.

“Each aircraft is loaded with tons of failsafe features such as Redundant communication systems, Redundant Propulsion Systems, Drizzle Proof, Dust Resistant, Obstacle Avoidance, Detect and Avoid, Ballistic Parachute, etc. to boost the safety of flight operations,” it stated.

Currently, TechEagle has inducted the “Vertiplane X3” drone which is the best-in-industry class. It is a hybrid drone, a fusion of fixed-wing and Vertical Take Off Land (VTOL).

Vignesh Santhanam, India Lead, Aerospace & Drones, World Economic Forum mentioned, “This is a crucial breakthrough for the Medicine from the Sky initiative. We are now gathering a good amount of momentum as the initiative transcends geographies and scales up nationally. We are targeting a more nationalised initiative that can incorporate key principles from Arunachal Pradesh. The greater idea is to train our drones for unique scenarios – geopolitical, topographic, regulatory, and operational to ensure subsequent initiatives are comprehensive, safe, and replicable. Further, Made in India startups are using made in India drones to deliver medicines to the remotest of communities in the country.”

