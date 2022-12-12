Guwahati: The Indian and Chinese troops reportedly had a brief encounter at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday before disengaging, Army sources said on Monday.
The skirmish reportedly occurred on December 9 near Chumi Gyatse, normally referred to as the ‘holy waterfalls’ in Tawang district.
According to sources, troops of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) breached the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector on Friday, December 9, but were faced with a stern contest from the Indian Army troops.
“This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the sources said.
Both sides reportedly disengaged from the area immediately.
An Army source explained that the Indian and Chinese sides still have differing perceptions on certain areas along the LAC in Tawang. “Both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.”
As a follow up of the incident, the Indian Army Commander in the area held a “Flag Meeting” with his Chinese counterpart on Monday. “They discussed the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” a source said.
It may be mentioned here that a minor face-off was reported between the Indian and Chinese soldiers near the Yangtse post of Tawang district in November last year.
Media reports stated around 100 Chinese army personnel had reportedly tried to enter the Indian Territory but were forced back. There were also reports of some physical engagement between the two sides.
The matter was, however, resolved within a few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides, reports said.
Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,129-km-long border with China occupied Tibet. China claims Arunachal to be a part of South Tibet and therefore a part of China.
