Road cyclists in Arunachal are rarer than hen’s teeth and understandably so. One, road cycling is hardly a sport that matches traditional powerhouse sports like cricket, football, hockey or even basketball. Two, in a state which is famous for its mountains, road cycling is an afterthought, if at all. Three, road cycling is an expensive option, and not everyone can buy their teenage children such expensive products in the hope that they pick the sport up and become good at it.

All this makes Arunachal Pradesh’s Ginjing Tari’s story all the more inspiring. And he is only 12 years old.

It is not often that just before an event, a participant accepts that he may not be the best. But......