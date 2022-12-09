Itanagar: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leak case.

The charge sheet was filed by the premier investigating agency in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Yupia near here on Thursday.

Sources said that the charge sheet has been filed against eight accused namely Taket Jerang, Thomas Gaduk, Akhilesh Yadav, Tanyang Gaduk, Tama Saroh, Binam Jomang, Talung Jomang and Loth Ezing.

Jerang, the deputy secretary of APPSC, along with Tanyang Gaduk, the father of Thomas Gaduk, and Tama Saroh, the middleman, were arrested by the police on September 16 for their alleged involvement in the paper leak case.

Thomas Gaduk, a candidate for the assistant engineer (civil) examination and Yadav, a coaching institute teacher, were arrested by the police on September 11.

Binam Jomang, a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj Department, Talung an agriculture field assistant and Loth Ezing, a civilian, were arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police on October 3.

The question paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC assistant engineer (civil) examination himself, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the examination paper had been leaked.

The case was initially investigated by the Capital police and later transferred to the SIC.

Following demands from various quarters, the Arunachal government had recommended a CBI probe in the case.

The agency took over the investigation on October 26. The CBI had since then conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in November which had resulted in a recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drives, etc.

