Good civil-military relations enable country's devp: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Wednesday said good civil-military relations enable the development of a country.

The former serviceman was addressing student officers of the Indian Armed Forces and military officers from 27 countries at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Tamil Nadu’s Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Good civil-military relations promote security and peace in a country. This enables the development of a nation and leads to the welfare of the people which is the ultimate goal of a democratic state like India,” an official communiqu issued here quoted the governor as saying.

The governor said the time has come for India to upgrade civil-military relations into civil-military fusion.

He suggested that the optimisation of civil-military relations should be an integral part of the National Defence Policy.

He called on the student officers of the Indian Armed Forces to imbibe five traits: observant eyes, perceptive mind, commitment, innovative action and perseverance, and six attributes: transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self-audit and mid-course correction when needed.

The programme was attended by 450 armed forces officers, including 70 officers from other countries, the communiqu added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Tripura targets to procure 35,000 MT of paddy in 2022-23: Minister

Trending Stories









