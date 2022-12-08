Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested one more government engineer in connection with alleged irregularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) conducted by the APPSC in 2017.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abu Pertin (37).

According to the SIC, Pertin is a native of Remi village in Lower Dibang Valley district and was posted as an assistant engineer (AE) in the Dambuk division of PWD.

SIC (vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal said the AE was arrested on the basis of the FIR lodged by one Kesto Loriak and seven others deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-017.

The case is registered under SIC (Vigilance) (No. 12/2022) under Sections 120(B) 420/406/409 of the IPC read with Section 7/8/13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988.

The SIC has managed to arrest 32 persons in the case so far.

“The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

The SP has also requested anyone with credible information related to the case to contact him through WhatsApp- 9436040040 or mail at sic-vig-complaint@arn.gov.in.

