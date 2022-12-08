Arunachal: 42-year-old arrested in village chief murder case

Seppa: The East Kameng police have arrested a person identified as Pemasang Chijang (42) in connection with the murder of a ‘gaon burah’ and a gun theft case.

East Kameng superintendent of police Rahul Gupta informed that the deceased village chief belonged to Chijang village in Bana circle of the district. The officer said the motive behind the murder was “personal enmity”.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 19 and 20.

“The enmity and series of brawls between the accused and the deceased led to the incident,” the SP said, adding that Pemasang first stole a gun (SBBL) from a house using which he later murdered the village chief.

Gupta said the police had issued a lookout notice against Pemasang who was at large for almost two months.

“He (Pemasang) was once spotted in the Bhalukpong area from where he narrowly escaped. We then announced a reward of Rs 25000 for any information leading to his arrest,” the SP said.

Gupta said the police had earlier this month received inputs of Pemasang’s hideout.

Acting on the input, a police team swung into action and managed to arrest the accused near the Afakso village, the SP said.

Some gunshots were also fired into the air during the process, however, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

The operation was led by inspectors Sochi Don and N Nishant, sub-inspector Ananto Boruah, constables M Doka, S Taniang, A Haque, D Sangdo, T Chama and H Biki under the supervision of Deputy SP Martin Ratan.

