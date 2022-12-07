Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested four more government officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) conducted by the APPSC in 2017.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tobom Gamo (29), Ponpaul Ering (34), Ponpayej Ering (33) and Taneng Gamoh (55).

According to the SIC, Gamo is a native of Rumgong village in the Siang district and was posted as an assistant engineer in the Geku division of PWD.

Ponpaul and Ponpayej are siblings and belong to the Jille village of East Siang district. The brothers were posted as junior engineers in the RWD, Pasighat division and PHE & Water Supply, Mariyang division respectively.

Taneng on the other hand was serving as one of the finance and accounts officers in the state legislative assembly.

SIC (vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal said the four government officials were arrested on the basis of the FIR lodged by one Kesto Loriak and seven other deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.

The case is registered under SIC (Vigilance) (No. 12/2022) under Sections 120(B) 420/406/409 of the IPC read with Section 7/8/13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988.

The SIC has managed to arrest 31 persons in the case so far.

“The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

The SP has also requested anyone with credible information related to the case to contact him through WhatsApp- 9436040040 or mail at sic-vig-complaint@arn.gov.in.

