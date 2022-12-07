Guwahati: The Army’s Eastern Command organised the flagging in ceremony of a series of civil-military adventure activities along the India-China border from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh at Namsai Golden Pagoda in presence of Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein.

See more I laud the bold initiative of the Eastern Command of @adgpi for conducting such adventure activities in difficult terrains along the forward reaches of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh with an objective to connect defence personnel with the local people. @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/a8J65jg36u — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 7, 2022

The event was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps, Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich at Gangtok on 25 August 2022.

The medley of adventure activities included six mountaineering expeditions, seven treks of more than 750 km up to an altitude of 16,500 ft, six cycling expeditions over 1,000 km on non-existent roads in six valleys, and three white water rafting along three rivers.

Mountaineers Satyarup Sidhanta, Tiyash Mukhopadhyay and Rajeev Kumar Mondal from Kolkata and Varuna Raina from Jammu and Kashmir were amongst the known personalities participating in the Mt Jongsong expedition.

In a first-of-its-kind civilian-military activity to promote adventure tourism in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, the team had 27 civil participants including five policemen along with military personnel from Eastern Command.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein felicitated the participants & praised all for the indomitable spirit shown them. He also mentioned that such events will not only enhance the bonhomie between Army & civilians but will also promote adventure tourism.

