DUMPORIJO: Continuing his whirlwind official tour to the districts, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday morning reached Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district and laid the foundation stone for a new office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) at Digbak.

The new ADC office complex will overlook the picturesque Dumporijo and Daporijo townships along the banks of the mighty Subansiri River.

The Chief Minister inaugurated several road projects and bridges under PMGSY including the BRTF road to Old Lida (12 km), Subansiri bridge point to Gusar (19 km), Bui Nidak Road to Horo (16 km), Bui to Bulo (13 km), PWD road to Nguki (14 km) and Bui to Nidak (32 km) road and a 25m RCC bridge over the Tampin Nallah, a 25m RCC bridge over the Sikin river and a 50m RCC bridge over the Sinyum river.

See more Our road network is expanding at a faster pace.



Today inaugurated various roads constructed under PMGSY in Dumporijo block.



Elder brother, friend & guide Union Law and Justice Minister Shri @KirenRijiju ji also inaugurated various PMGSY roads in Dumporijo and Baririjo blocks. pic.twitter.com/lmQx56Rb1L — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 4, 2022

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accompanied Khandu, also inaugurated 6 PMGSY road projects, which include a 12 km road from Kuporijo to old Richi, a 7 km road from BRTF road to Belo, a 24 km road from Aya Nirin to Paja, an 8 km road from Aranalo to Gite Bage, an 18 km Dumporijo to Hali and a 21 km BRTF road to Panimuri.

He also inaugurated a 20m RCC bridge over the Sikin River executed by PWD.

Addressing a public meeting, Khandu assured that there is no dearth of funds with the government. He, however, demanded quality work.

“With the support of the central government and our own efforts, we have enough funds,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum requesting several infrastructural development projects in the constituency (Dumporijo), Khandu said all will be taken up and funds have been sanctioned. He directed the district administration to first clear all land-related matters where these projects are being proposed. He said, “Land-related incumbrancers create hurdles during the execution of projects after it gets sanctioned. Therefore, all these must be settled beforehand.”

Khandu insisted on geo-tagging of all developmental projects to check misuse of funds and ensure quality and timely completion of work.

Drawing the attention of the people towards the vast potential of the district in horticulture and agriculture produces, the Chief Minister encouraged people to go for entrepreneurship and assured them of government support. He said the state government would offer aid for the establishment of a mini-food park in the district to give a fillip to entrepreneurship.

Khandu and Rijiju accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, local legislator Rode Bui, legislators Nyato Dukam, Tarin Dakpe and Tanya Soki visited the recreational fish farm cum Eco resort at Digbak village established by fish farm beneficiary Mattu Digbak.

The Chief Minister later in the afternoon landed at Basar, the headquarters of Leparada district, and was accorded a warm reception by local MLA Gokar Basar, West Siang MLA Nyamar Karbak, Lower Siang MLA Kardo Nyigyor, and local residents.

On Saturday, Khandu inaugurated a double-storey boys’ hostel at VKV, Kuporijo, in presence of Rijiju and legislators of the Upper Subansiri district.

VKV Kuporijo, which was established in 1987, received its land possession certificate this year. The certificate was handed over to the school authorities by Khandu.

