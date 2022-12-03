Itanagar: Two children of a family lost their lives while a woman sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a pick-up truck early Friday morning at the Mowb-II area here.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6.30 in the morning.

One of the deceased was a 9-year-old and studied in Class 3 while the other was just a year old.

The three-year-old died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the R K Mission Hospital here.

Speaking to EastMojo, Capital superintendent of police Jimmy Chiram said the driver of the pick-up truck has been arrested and a case under section 279/304(A)/338 of the IPC has been registered at the police station here.

The driver has been identified as Bipul Biswas (42) and is a native of Harmoti, Assam.

“The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examinations for the last rites. The investigation is in progress and the police are trying to complete the case on an urgent basis,” the SP said.

