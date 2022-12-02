Two NSCN-U rebels held in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Security forces have arrested two cadres of the NSCN-U from Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, a police officer said on Friday.
The rebels were arrested by a joint team of district police and Assam Rifles from Dasatong village in the district recently, Longding police station Officer-in-Charge, O Lego said.
The insurgents, identified as Jangnee Lukham (58) from Longkhaw village in the district and Zanyam Konyak (28) from Nokjan village in Nagaland, were arrested while collecting extortion money from shopkeepers, the police officer said.
