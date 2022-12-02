Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested one more government official in connection with the APPSCCE question paper leak case.

The one arrested on Friday has been identified as Gomo Sora.

Gomo (51), a native of Taba Sora village in West Siang district is presently posted as the finance and accounts officer in Papum Pare deputy commissioner’s office.

Sources said Gomo is the father of Mopin Sora, a junior engineer in the Pangin PHE and Water Supply division who was arrested by the SIC last week.

With the arrest of the FAO, the total number of persons arrested in the case now stands at 25.

SIC (vigilance) superintendent of police Anant Mittal said that Gomo was arrested on the basis of the FIR lodged by one Kesto Loriak and seven other deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.

The case is registered under SIC (Vigilance) (No. 12/2022) under Sections 120(B) 420/406/409 of the IPC read with Section 7/8/13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988.

“The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

