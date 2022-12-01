Itanagar: Oranges from Arunachal Pradesh’s Dambuk have reached the shores of the Arab world with their launch at the Lulu Group’s Hypermarkets in Dubai, UAE.

The oranges were launched at Lulu Hypermarket Flagship Stores in presence of state government officials including agriculture production commissioner and secretary Bidol Tayeng, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling, agriculture marketing director Tadu Game and joint-director Karbom Riram.

Lulu Hyper Market was represented by its regional director KP Thamban, senior buyer of imports Regi MM, and purchase manager Santosh at the Lulu Group International at an event on Thursday in Dubai organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board in collaboration with Lulu Group International, Dubai.

Applauding the efforts of APAMB and APEDA, the Lulu Group regional manager added that this event is a milestone which will open the market for various other organic products from the state. He also congratulated the Board’s efforts and Lulu Group for organizing this import in such a short time. He further listed the products from the state will eventually increase in future at Lulu Stores, and help in the branding and marketing of agriculture & horticulture produce from the state.

Speaking at the event, Tayeng appreciated the collaborative efforts of the APAMB and Lulu for successfully organizing this programme to create strong perception about the positive business environment in the state to help increase business flow into the state.

He also said that organic oranges are just a lead product from the state and various other products from the state will find their way in these markets in future.

Palling said that these oranges were produced by Dambuk Organic Orange Producer Company Limited, formed under the MOVCD-NER. He said that the agriculture and horticulture produce like pumpkin, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and large cardamom from the state are of the best quality with only logistical constraints. He also expressed his gratitude to chief minister Pema Khandu, and agriculture & horticulture minister Tage Taki for their relentless support.

An official statement said that the launch of the product was planned to coincide with the long holiday that starts today. Reportedly, the oranges had almost finished by the end of the day while produce from other countries were still on the shelves.

