Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday emphasised that reverse migration of people to the border areas is the need of the hour.

Speaking at a public function on the last leg of his two-day visit to Koloriang in the remote Kurung Kumey district, Khandu encouraged people to return to their villages.

“Due to the lack of roads, livelihood and basic amenities many people of the border districts like Kurung Kumey have migrated to places like the state capital. However, today the state government with the support of the Centre is ushering in a new era of infrastructural development while offering livelihood options,” he said.

Referring to requests received from community leaders for the construction of accommodation for government employees posted in the district, Khandu assured that the government is more than willing to provide the facility.

“We will construct government quarters and we will also ensure that government employees stay in their posting places to serve. But serve whom if the locals are not there?” he asked.

Khandu said Kurung Kumey has all the potential to be developed into one of the most prosperous districts of the state.

Calling upon the people to change their mindsets, he regretted that after so many years of statehood, Koloriang is still rated as the most underdeveloped district headquarters of the state.

He said the state government is ready to create all requisite infrastructure befitting a district headquarter, provided the locals offered land without any controversy.

“Government cannot create infrastructure in the air. You give us land, we will give you development,” the chief minister said.

On the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) that connects Koloriang with the rest of the state (Joram-Koloriang Highway), the chief minister said its tender process is over and work will soon start.

The chief minister also assured funds for the construction of a stadium, a multipurpose auditorium and a helipad.

Earlier in the day, Khandu visited the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya where he interacted with the students and teachers, besides joining a plantation drive.

The chief minister was accompanied by Kurung Kumey legislators and Home Minister Bamang Felix, among others.

